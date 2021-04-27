Hemlock Semiconductor Provides CARE Grants to GLBR Organizations
Hemlock Semiconductor has awarded a fourth round of CARE grants to organizations in the Great Lakes Bay Region through area community foundations.
Recipients include the Bay County Library System, the Chippewa Nature Center, Underground Railroad of Saginaw, the CAN Council and six others. $100,000 in grants were provided to the organizations, bring the total amount of funds Hemlock Semiconductor has awarded over the past year to $237,000.
Grant winners implement projects which align with the CARE Fund mission to improve the vitality and quality of life in Great Lakes Bay Region communities.
Other recipients include:
- Fish Tales Inc. for its Camp Fish Tales Commons Outdoor Area
- Saginaw Valley State University Museum and Marshall M. Fredericks Sculpture Museum
- Bay City Players Inc. for the purchase two design computers to be used to deliver high-quality theatrical experiences
- Saginaw-Shiawassee Habitat for Humanity to help it buy a ReStore Saginaw box truck
- Hartley Outdoor Education Center for its Outdoor Education Classroom
- West Midland Family Center to help it buy a refrigerated truck for community food distributions
Applications for the next round of grants are due by May 31. Anyone interested in learning more about the CARE grant program and how to apply can find information at the Bay, Midland or Saginaw community foundation websites.
bayfoundation.org
saginawfoundation.org
midlandfoundation.org