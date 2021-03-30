Hemlock Semiconductor Names Diversity and Community Liaison
Hemlock Semiconductor Operations has named a new diversity and community liaison.
Raquel Ledesma, a former member of the Saginaw Valley State University Alumni Board of Directors and current chair of the university’s Latino Alumni Chapter, will lead development of the semiconductor group’s strategy and goals to further a diverse, equitable and inclusive culture.
Ledesma says “Diversity, equity and inclusion has always been near and dear to my heart. I know this work is important and I want to be part of the change in our company and community.”
She holds an associate degree in advanced youth services from Delta College, two degrees from Saginaw Valley State University (A bachelor’s degree in Spanish language and literature, sociology and political science; and a master’s degree in administrative science), and says She’s also working toward an education doctorate at Central Michigan University to exploring the sense of belonging in micro-environments.