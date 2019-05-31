Hemlock Semi-Conductor Supports Michigan Tech Engineering Program

Some of the students receiving scholarships from Hemlock Semi-Conductor pose for a picture during the Thursday ceremony at H-S-C. Photo by WSGW's John Hall for Alpha Media.

Producing more employees capable of filling high technology jobs is the goal of Michigan Tech University’s Engineering Scholars  Summer Youth Program. This year 30 students from 15 area high schools will receive scholarships paid for by Hemlock Semi-Conductor to attend.

Organizers say students can explore fields like civil,  chemical or mechanical engineering. The students will leave by bus in late July for a week of intensive studies and activities on Michigan Tech’s Houghton campus in the Upper Peninsula.

