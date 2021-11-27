      Weather Alert

Hemlock Schools Looking to Improve Facilities with No New Tax Increases

Ric Antonio
Nov 27, 2021 @ 5:00am
Hemlock School Board Members gather to discuss improvements with a Tax-Neutral plan. (Photo provided by Hemlock Public Schools)

Hemlock Schools plan to hold the line on taxes while planning the districts future.

The Hemlock Board of Education has been working on developing a master plan for the district with long range facility focus.

Partnering with architect firm, TowerPinkster, and construction management firm, Wolgast Corporation, the district plans to assess the facilities, work with stakeholders, and develop a path forward.

Currently, the master plan touches on each school building with focuses on safety and security, technology, fine arts, sciences, athletics, and opportunities for more community engagement.

Hemlock’s Board of Education unanimously passed a resolution to move forward with a tax-neutral initiative with a scope that would improve facilities for all students.

In coming months, the district intends to host a series of informal meetings to help inform stakeholders and show how this will impact the school district and community.

