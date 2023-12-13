WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Hemlock Schools FIRST Robotics Team Takes First In District Championship

By jonathan.dent
December 13, 2023 2:00AM EST
(source: Hemlock Public Schools)

Hemlock Middle School’s Robotics Team is heading to the State Finals after a win at a district event on Saturday. T

he team, called BrainSTEM, ranked first out of 36 teams at the event in Goodrich, finishing above teams from Troy, Brighton, Auburn Hills, Howell, and other communities from southeast Michigan. In addition to taking first, BrainSTEM won the “Think Award,” which recognizes a team’s ability to document their journey and use critical thinking to solve engineering challenges.

The team now prepares for the State Championship competition next weekend.

