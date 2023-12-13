Hemlock Schools FIRST Robotics Team Takes First In District Championship

Hemlock Middle School’s Robotics Team is heading to the State Finals after a win at a district event on Saturday. T

he team, called BrainSTEM, ranked first out of 36 teams at the event in Goodrich, finishing above teams from Troy, Brighton, Auburn Hills, Howell, and other communities from southeast Michigan. In addition to taking first, BrainSTEM won the “Think Award,” which recognizes a team’s ability to document their journey and use critical thinking to solve engineering challenges.

The team now prepares for the State Championship competition next weekend.