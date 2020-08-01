      Weather Alert

Hemlock Schools Board, Union Reach Agreement

Michael Percha
Aug 1, 2020 @ 5:00pm
The Hemlock Public School District Board of Education and Hemlock Federation of Teachers reached an agreement earlier this month that halted teacher layoffs.

COVID-19 has had a devastating effect on Michigan’s economy, which has impacted the state School Aid Fund. Economists and State officials predict drastic reductions to per-pupil funding for the coming school year. The district’s budget for 2020-2021 anticipates approximately $2 million in less revenue.

To balance the books, the district plan called for $1 million to be spent from the general fund and roughly $900,000 in reductions. This would create a roughly five percent layoff of instructional staff in the district.
The board and the union have worked out an agreement to currently halt any plans for a reduction in force among the districts’ teaching staff. The agreement shifts liability for state aid reductions above approximately 650 dollars per student to members of the union via potential concessions.

