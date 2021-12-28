Hemlock School District Offering Incentives to Substitute Teachers

The Hemlock Public School District is taking a proactive approach to recruit and retain substitute teachers.
The district will be rolling out a multifaceted initiative aimed at recruiting and retaining qualified substitute teachers starting in January. The daily substitute permit requires a minimum of 60 semester hours of satisfactory credit combined from one or more regionally accredited two- or four-year colleges or universities in accordance with Michigan law. The district has increased the daily substitute rate of pay from $90 to $105 and created a tier system, where subs can potentially earn up to $150 a day based on their prior teaching experience.
There is also a monthly drawing called “Double Days” for those that substituted 10 days the month before. They are eligible to earn double their sub rate for the following month.
