Hemlock Robotics Team Claims Second Consecutive Bot Bash Victory

Hemlock Public School’s FIRST Robotics team claimed victory for the second consecutive year at the Great Lakes Bay Bot Bash over the weekend.

32 teams participated in the pre-season event at Midland’s H.H. Dow High School on Friday and Saturday. Despite challenges including a broken joint on the robot that required more than an hour to repair, the group including Hemlock’s Gray Matter and three other teams qualified for the playoff round, then went undefeated to make it to the finals and win in a best-of-three series.

School leaders say they’re proud of the team, not only for the victory, but for their professionalism and collaboration both on and off the competition floor.