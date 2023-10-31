WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Hemlock Robotics Team Claims Second Consecutive Bot Bash Victory

By jonathan.dent
October 31, 2023 2:37PM EDT
Share
Hemlock Robotics Team Claims Second Consecutive Bot Bash Victory
Hemlock’s Gray Matter Wins 2023 Great Lakes Bay Bot Bash (Hemlock Public Schools)

Hemlock Public School’s FIRST Robotics team claimed victory for the second consecutive year at the Great Lakes Bay Bot Bash over the weekend.

32 teams participated in the pre-season event at Midland’s H.H. Dow High School on Friday and Saturday. Despite challenges including a broken joint on the robot that required more than an hour to repair, the group including Hemlock’s Gray Matter and three other teams qualified for the playoff round, then went undefeated to make it to the finals and win in a best-of-three series.

School leaders say they’re proud of the team, not only for the victory, but for their professionalism and collaboration both on and off the competition floor.

Popular Stories

1

Vehicle Pulled from Water after Crash in Rural Saginaw County
2

Victims In Isabella County Motorcycle/Deer Crash Identified
3

Saginaw K-9 Officer recovers Rifle During Arrest
4

State Police, Bay County Sheriff's Office Collaborate on Hands-Free Enforcement Day
5

Saginaw Township Schools Resource Officer Recognized