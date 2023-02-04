Hemlock Public Schools Teacher Recognized for STEM Education

Image of Jamie Slate (Hemlock Public Schools)

A teacher at Hemlock Public Schools will be recognized later this month for his work teaching Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics.

Jamie Slate was selected to receive a 2023 STEM Star award. According to the school district, the former Hemlock student has taught courses such as chemistry, physics, astronomy, botany, zoology, and most recently Computer Science.

Slate says that the award reflects the great work and support of the entire district, without which he wouldn’t have the chance to teach these subjects.

Slate will be recognized during the annual SVSU STEM Star teacher’s dinner on February 21st.