WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Hemlock Public Schools Teacher Recognized for STEM Education

By jonathan.dent
February 4, 2023 9:00AM EST
Share
Hemlock Public Schools Teacher Recognized for STEM Education
Image of Jamie Slate (Hemlock Public Schools)

A teacher at Hemlock Public Schools will be recognized later this month for his work teaching Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics.

Jamie Slate was selected to receive a 2023 STEM Star award. According to the school district, the former Hemlock student has taught courses such as chemistry, physics, astronomy, botany, zoology, and most recently Computer Science.

Slate says that the award reflects the great work and support of the entire district, without which he wouldn’t have the chance to teach these subjects.

Slate will be recognized during the annual SVSU STEM Star teacher’s dinner on February 21st.

Popular Stories

1

Missing Ogemaw Woman's Van Found in Harrison
2

Suspects Found with Meth and Guns on Saginaw Chippewa Reservation
3

Saginaw County Sheriff's Office Investigates Kochville Township Carjacking
4

Standish Man Missing After Leaving for Detroit
5

Two People Arrested in Flint after Traffic Stop and Short Standoff