Hemlock Public Schools Release Master Site Plan

The Hemlock Public School District has shared new information on its long-term Master Site Plan.

The district says the plan is meant to help accommodate growth into the future with the addition of a theatre, competition gymnasium, a recreation and physical education gymnasium, and updates to K-12 classrooms and other spaces. Also included in the document are improvements to security systems and new strategies to manage traffic flow, such as new bus routes and changes to dropoff and pickup zones.

The district says the project will be split into phases to take place over several years, and some items will not be covered by the $41.9 million bond passed last year. Those items will be implemented when other funding is available.