Hemlock Public Schools Receives $50,000 for STEM Center Expansion

Image from Hemlock Public School District

Hemlock Public Schools have received a $50,000 donation toward the construction of new expansion to the Lockwood STEM labs.

The donation comes from Hemlock Semiconductor, and was delivered during a visit to the STEM labs earlier this month.

“When given hands-on opportunities, students develop a love of science and engineering,” said Andy Ault, HSC’s Vice President of Manufacturing. “These programs provide a well-rounded platform for students to engage in design, coding, construction, and technical problem-solving.”

According to the school district, the donation will help to add a Computing and Design lab, Electronics lab, a 3D Print lab, and a Lego lab to the STEM facility.