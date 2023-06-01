Hemlock Public Schools to Host “Drive the Bus” Event

The Hemlock Public School District is hosting a “Drive the Bus” event on June 7th.

The event allows individuals to get behind the wheel of a school bus and learn about the responsibilities of the role in a safe environment.

The district aims to attract dedicated individuals drivers who prioritize student safety and well-being to join as bus drivers. Hemlock Public School District offers free training for drivers and provides competitive pay with part-time hours.

Interested individuals can attend the event at Hemlock High School parking lot for one of two available time slots: 11:30 am to 1:00 pm and 4:30 pm to 6:00 pm.