Hemlock Public Schools to Host “Drive the Bus” Event

By jonathan.dent
June 1, 2023 6:59AM EDT
The Hemlock Public School District is hosting a “Drive the Bus” event on June 7th.

The event allows individuals to get behind the wheel of a school bus and learn about the responsibilities of the role in a safe environment.

The district aims to attract dedicated individuals drivers who prioritize student safety and well-being to join as bus drivers. Hemlock Public School District offers free training for drivers and provides competitive pay with part-time hours.

Interested individuals can attend the event at Hemlock High School parking lot for one of two available time slots: 11:30 am to 1:00 pm and 4:30 pm to 6:00 pm.

