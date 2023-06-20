Hemlock Public Schools Hall of Fame Inductee Named

Hemlock Public Schools has announced its 2023 Hall of Fame Inductee.

John Mulvaney is a 1968 graduate of Hemlock Schools, joining the Marines after graduation. After his time in the military, he married his high school sweetheart Diane and will celebrate 53 years of marriage on July 3. Mulvaney worked for GM for nearly 40 years. He has been a frequent contributor to fundraising efforts for the school district, helping in the 1980s to secure funding for the district’s athletic program, playing a pivotal role in its continuation and success. He has served on the Hemlock Public Schools Board of Education, and has left an indelible mark on the district though his service and support.

Mulvaney will be recognized at a special ceremony on September 15 during half-time of a high school football game.