Hemlock Pom Pon Squad in Detroit Parade

Hemlock High School received some national attention this Thanksgiving during the American Thanksgiving Parade in Detroit.

Girls on the school’s pom pon squad were part of the Mid-American All-Star Team. The team consisted of girls from all over Michigan who try out during a summer camp. The team had only one practice before the parade, which aired nationally on broadcast television.

Hemlock principal Keith Green says in a statement how proud he is of the young ladies, thankful for their representation of the school district.

The girls, Elizabeth Chadwick, Madison Fromholz, Brooke Gorsline, Jenna Galonska and Coryn Boyke will perform at the Farmington Hills Light Parade Saturday, December 1.