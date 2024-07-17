Hemlock House Fire Under Investigation

Crews from the Richland Township Fire Department responded to a house fire in Hemlock Tuesday

The fire was reported in the 16000 block of Doyle Road at about 3:10 A.M.. According to officials, the fire appears to have started in the attic of the home. The occupants, two residents and a number of pets, were able to safely evacuate before firefighters arrived on the scene. No injuries were reported.

Officials say the fire appears to be electrical in nature, though a cause is still under investigation.