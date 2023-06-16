Hemlock High School’s Field House Receives Large Donation

The Hemlock Sports Booster announces a donation of $20,000 towards the development of the Field House Project at Hemlock High School. Hemlock High School’s Field house will be a state-of-the-art facility that promotes physical and mental well-being, with hopes to foster a larger sense of community and engagement for students. The 10,000-square-foot facility is estimated to cost $2.5 million. President of Hemlock Sports Booster, Scott Schaffer, said that the donation has helped the project take a major

step forward toward bettering the physical and mental health of the Hemlock student body. Hemlock Sports Booster is a non-profit organization, dedicated to enhancing the athletic programs and overall well-being of students at Hemlock High School. For more information on how to become a sponsor or donor, contact Don Killingbeck, Superintendent, at (989) 642-5282 or visit hemlockps.com.