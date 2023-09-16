Hemlock Announces Krueger Track

The high school track at Wallace Field will now be called the Krueger Track in honor of the impact he has left behind to Hemlock Schools. Kruger was a teacher of mathematics for 40 years and coached football for 23 years and track for 42 years. He is described by the Hemlock Public School District as humble and kind.

The district is encouraging students, their families and community members to join the gathering at the halftime dedication ceremony on October 20th at Wallace Field. Krueger graduated from Hemlock High School in 1963.

For more information about the event or Hemlock schools contact superintendent at 989-642-5282 or email at [email protected].