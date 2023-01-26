Hemlock Administrators Use A.I. to Write Book

Superintendent Don Killingbeck, Principal Joshua Chase, and Director Alex Haltom (Hemlock Public Schools)

Three Hemlock Public School administrators have written a book with the help of Artificial Intelligence.

Superintendent Don Killingbeck, Principal Joshua Chase, and Director of Innovation, Technology, and Media Services Alex Haltom wrote “43 Ways to be Less Lame as an Educator” using ChatGPT, a free-to-use website which uses A.I. to generate answers to users’ questions.

“It is interesting that when you ask a computer how to be less lame as an educator, it says to be more human,” said Killingbeck. “Education is a relationship business and even A.I. knows it.”

The team says that more A.I. enhanced books are on the way, and that as educators, it’s their job to show students how to use technology ethically and effectively.