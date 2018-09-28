Hell’s Half Mile Film And Music Festival Back In Bay City

Some 70 filmmakers including many from around the world will be converging on Bay City for the 13th Hell’s Half Mile Film and Music Festival which started Thursday night and runs through Sunday.  Festival Director Alan LaFave says the event has grown through the years thanks to the willingness of people to check out something new.

He added films can be seen at the State Theatre, Delta College Planetarium and Bay County Historical Society. LaFave says don’t forget about the music with numerous singers and bands performing in a converted warehouse on 311 Third Friday and Saturday nights.

To learn more check out www.Hell’s Half Mile. com.

