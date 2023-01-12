Heavy Police Presence In Davison

No new updates have come in since a situation involving a large police presence unfolded in Davison Wednesday.

Around 3:45 P.M., police responded to an area of West Third Street and cordoned off the 100 block between M-15 and North Genesee. Police could be seen wearing tactical gear and carrying rifles at the start of the situation. An ambulance at the scene also left with its lights activated, though there’s currently no word if anyone was injured.

It isn’t known if the police presence remains Thursday morning.

Police also responded to the area on December 18, specifically a residence on South State Road. Conducting a welfare check, police discovered two bodies. Their death remains under investigation.