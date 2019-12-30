Heavy Area Rains Result In Sewer Discharges
A look at high water on the Saginaw River from the closed boat launch in Bay City's Veterans Memorial Park. Photo by WSGW's John Hall for Alpha Media.
Recent heavy rains have resulted in sewage discharges into the Saginaw River in both Saginaw and Bay City.
The discharge in Bay City is being reported as a partially treated combination overflow of sanitary sewage and rainwater. Saginaw city officials say their overflow into the river came from a retention basin following an estimated nearly two inches of rain falling over a 30 hour period.
More rain or a combination of rain and snow showers is expected to fall until early Tuesday. Total sewage discharge volumes are expected to be released once the precipitation ends.