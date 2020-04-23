      Weather Alert

Health Officials Release Latest COVID-19 Data for Michigan

Ann Williams
Apr 23, 2020 @ 5:53pm
source: Alpha Media/Kayla Peake

In their daily report on COVID-19 cases in Michigan, state health officials report 1,325 new cases since Wednesday. That makes 35,291 positive COVID-19 cases in Michigan since the outbreak began. The number of deaths is nearing 3,000 with 164 deaths since Wednesday.
Michigan’s death toll is now at 2,977.

Saginaw County has now had 507 positive coronavirus cases and 38 deaths. In Bay County, 102 people have tested positive and 2 people have died. There have been 51 cases in Midland County, and 3 deaths.

Of those who’ve had COVID-19 in Michigan, 3,237 have recovered.

The table below shows county-by-county data on coronavirus cases in Michigan. For more information, visit the state website:

https://www.michigan.gov/coronavirus/0,9753,7-406-98163_98173—,00.html

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases by Jurisdiction updated 4/23/2020
County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths
Alcona 4
Allegan 56
Alpena 47 1
Antrim 9
Arenac 15 1
Barry 28 1
Bay 102 2
Benzie 4
Berrien 189 11
Branch 44 2
Calhoun 177 6
Cass 23 2
Charlevoix 13 1
Cheboygan 14 1
Chippewa 1
Clare 10 1
Clinton 105 8
Crawford 43 2
Delta 12 2
Detroit City 8317 799
Dickinson 3 2
Eaton 111 5
Emmet 21 2
Genesee 1387 144
Gladwin 10 1
Gogebic 4 1
Grand Traverse 19 5
Gratiot 8 1
Hillsdale 98 12
Houghton 2
Huron 10
Ingham 370 9
Ionia 32 2
Iosco 21 3
Isabella 54 7
Jackson 298 14
Kalamazoo 229 11
Kalkaska 17 2
Kent 815 27
Lake 2
Lapeer 159 23
Leelanau 8
Lenawee 80
Livingston 312 11
Luce 1
Mackinac 5
Macomb 4862 493
Manistee 12
Marquette 35 6
Mason 5
Mecosta 13 1
Menominee 2
Midland 51 3
Missaukee 12 1
Monroe 255 10
Montcalm 28 1
Montmorency 5
Muskegon 186 12
Newaygo 12
Oakland 6634 567
Oceana 4 1
Ogemaw 8
Osceola 8
Oscoda 4
Otsego 83 6
Ottawa 161 7
Presque Isle 8
Roscommon 11
Saginaw 507 38
Sanilac 34 4
Schoolcraft 3
Shiawassee 125 6
St Clair 284 16
St Joseph 27 1
Tuscola 76 12
Van Buren 35 2
Washtenaw 960 42
Wayne 6677 597
Wexford 7 1
MDOC* 759 28
FCI** 66
Unknown 4
Out of State 39
Totals 35291 2977
