Health Officials Release Latest COVID-19 Data for Michigan
source: Alpha Media/Kayla Peake
In their daily report on COVID-19 cases in Michigan, state health officials report 1,325 new cases since Wednesday. That makes 35,291 positive COVID-19 cases in Michigan since the outbreak began. The number of deaths is nearing 3,000 with 164 deaths since Wednesday.
Michigan’s death toll is now at 2,977.
Saginaw County has now had 507 positive coronavirus cases and 38 deaths. In Bay County, 102 people have tested positive and 2 people have died. There have been 51 cases in Midland County, and 3 deaths.
Of those who’ve had COVID-19 in Michigan, 3,237 have recovered.
The table below shows county-by-county data on coronavirus cases in Michigan. For more information, visit the state website:
https://www.michigan.gov/coronavirus/0,9753,7-406-98163_98173—,00.html
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases by Jurisdiction updated 4/23/2020
|County
|Confirmed Cases
|Reported Deaths
|Alcona
|4
|
|Allegan
|56
|
|Alpena
|47
|1
|Antrim
|9
|
|Arenac
|15
|1
|Barry
|28
|1
|Bay
|102
|2
|Benzie
|4
|
|Berrien
|189
|11
|Branch
|44
|2
|Calhoun
|177
|6
|Cass
|23
|2
|Charlevoix
|13
|1
|Cheboygan
|14
|1
|Chippewa
|1
|
|Clare
|10
|1
|Clinton
|105
|8
|Crawford
|43
|2
|Delta
|12
|2
|Detroit City
|8317
|799
|Dickinson
|3
|2
|Eaton
|111
|5
|Emmet
|21
|2
|Genesee
|1387
|144
|Gladwin
|10
|1
|Gogebic
|4
|1
|Grand Traverse
|19
|5
|Gratiot
|8
|1
|Hillsdale
|98
|12
|Houghton
|2
|
|Huron
|10
|
|Ingham
|370
|9
|Ionia
|32
|2
|Iosco
|21
|3
|Isabella
|54
|7
|Jackson
|298
|14
|Kalamazoo
|229
|11
|Kalkaska
|17
|2
|Kent
|815
|27
|Lake
|2
|
|Lapeer
|159
|23
|Leelanau
|8
|
|Lenawee
|80
|
|Livingston
|312
|11
|Luce
|1
|
|Mackinac
|5
|
|Macomb
|4862
|493
|Manistee
|12
|
|Marquette
|35
|6
|Mason
|5
|
|Mecosta
|13
|1
|Menominee
|2
|
|Midland
|51
|3
|Missaukee
|12
|1
|Monroe
|255
|10
|Montcalm
|28
|1
|Montmorency
|5
|
|Muskegon
|186
|12
|Newaygo
|12
|
|Oakland
|6634
|567
|Oceana
|4
|1
|Ogemaw
|8
|
|Osceola
|8
|
|Oscoda
|4
|
|Otsego
|83
|6
|Ottawa
|161
|7
|Presque Isle
|8
|
|Roscommon
|11
|
|Saginaw
|507
|38
|Sanilac
|34
|4
|Schoolcraft
|3
|
|Shiawassee
|125
|6
|St Clair
|284
|16
|St Joseph
|27
|1
|Tuscola
|76
|12
|Van Buren
|35
|2
|Washtenaw
|960
|42
|Wayne
|6677
|597
|Wexford
|7
|1
|MDOC*
|759
|28
|FCI**
|66
|
|Unknown
|4
|
|Out of State
|39
|
|Totals
|35291
|2977