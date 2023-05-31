WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Headstones Damaged at Bay County Cemetary

By jonathan.dent
May 31, 2023 4:17PM EDT
Share
Headstones Damaged at Bay County Cemetary
Headstones Damaged at Saint Patrick’s Cemetery (Hampton Township Public Safety Department)

Police in Bay County’s Hampton Township are investigating after numerous headstones were damaged at the Saint Patrick’s Cemetery.

The Hampton Township Public Safety Department says sometime between Monday morning and Tuesday afternoon, one or more unknown suspects went into the cemetery on Ridge Road and knocked over multiple headstones, breaking many of them.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the department at (989) 892-0571.

Popular Stories

1

Police Searching for Missing Northern Michigan Teens
2

Fake Police Scam Making Rounds in Saginaw
3

Saginaw County Man and Mom Charged in Toddler's Death
4

Fashion Square Cutting Incident
5

Truck Crashes into Saginaw Township Church, Victim Deceased