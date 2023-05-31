Headstones Damaged at Bay County Cemetary
May 31, 2023 4:17PM EDT
Police in Bay County’s Hampton Township are investigating after numerous headstones were damaged at the Saint Patrick’s Cemetery.
The Hampton Township Public Safety Department says sometime between Monday morning and Tuesday afternoon, one or more unknown suspects went into the cemetery on Ridge Road and knocked over multiple headstones, breaking many of them.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the department at (989) 892-0571.