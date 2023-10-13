Head On Collision in Buena Vista Township Kills Two

Two people from Buena Vista Township were killed in a crash late Wednesday night.

According to police, a pickup truck driven by a 43-year-old man and an SUV driven by a 42-year-old woman were travelling in opposite directions on Portsmouth Road when one of them crossed the center line and they crashed into one another head-on. The crash was reported around 11:30, and emergency responders found that the SUV had rolled and used the jaws of life to extract the woman, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The male driver of the pickup was taken to a local hospital where he was also pronounced dead.

It’s unknown at this time whether alcohol was a factor, but police say both drivers were wearing their seatbelts. No other injuries were reported.