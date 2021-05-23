HBA of Saginaw Wins Award for SHE Builds
The Home Builders Association (HBA) of Saginaw has been recognized for its outstanding Best Workforce Development Plan with an Award of Excellence from the Executive Officers Council (EOC) of the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB).
“It is truly an honor for the hard work and professionalism of the HBA staff and Professional Women in Building (PWB) Council to be recognized with this Association Excellence Award,” said Jeff Nicklyn, HBA of Saginaw Board President “I applaud their dedication to representing the home builder members and preserving the American Dream of homeownership for our community.”
“This event was the first of its kind at the HBA of Saginaw. We are so proud and grateful for the many volunteers that took their time to introduce young ladies to the housing industry”, said Michelle Revette, Executive Officer of the HBA of Saginaw.
The event introduced young ladies, 7th– 12th grade, to many the opportunities they can achieve in the building and construction industry. A panel of women, who all work in the industry, gave the young ladies a passionate talk about their careers, the growing number of trades occupations, and the need for women in the trades. Attendees also had the opportunity to build blue bird birdhouses and donated them to local conservatories.
The Association Excellence Awards (AEA) is an annual program designed to recognize the outstanding accomplishments of state and local home builders’ associations and executive officers in the field of association management. EOC membership is comprised of the staff executives who direct more than 650 NAHB-affiliated state and local home builders’ associations representing more than 140,000 home builders in communities across the United States.
“The best of the programs and services local and state HBAs offer our members across our Federation are embodied in the AEA submissions,” said Brian Miller, EOC President and Executive Vice President of the BIA of Northern Kentucky.
“The award winners not only are deserving of the recognition given to their efforts but share their experiences across the NAHB Federation. One of the strongest attributes within the EOC is our ability and willingness to share our efforts and results as professional association managers with our counterparts across the nation. These professionals and their HBAs should be held in high regard given their accomplishments and rightful recognition,” Miller said.
The winning entries will be added to the NAHB website, so that other executives and associations across the country can access and learn from them in order to provide better service to their own members and community.