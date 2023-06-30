HazMat Teams Called to Spill in the Flint River

An unknown substance has once again spilled into the Flint River.

Hazmat teams responded Thursday night to the area of the Utah Avenue Bridge in Flint and have placed absorbent booms across the river to soak up the substance. Officials believe the spill has been contained. A source of the substance has not been identified at this time.

City officials say since the the city does not get it’s drinking water from the Flint River, there is no impact to the city’s water supply, though they urge residents to avoid contact with the river for the time being.

The spill is the second to occur in about a year, after an oil-like substance leaked into the Flint River from Lockhart Chemical on June 15, 2022.