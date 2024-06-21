WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

“Hawaii Five-0” actor Taylor Wily dead at 56

By CBS News
June 21, 2024 7:02PM EDT
Share
Taylor Wily attends the Sunset on the Beach event celebrating season 8 of "Hawaii Five-0" at Queen's Surf Beach on Nov. 10, 2017 in Waikiki, Hawaii. Darryl Oumi / Getty Images

▶ Watch Video: 6/21: CBS Morning News

“Hawaii Five-0” actor Taylor Wily has died, his entertainment attorney confirmed to CBS News. He was 56 years old.

A cause of death was not shared. Local news outlet KITV reported that Wily died in Hurricane, Utah. 

Executive producer Peter Lenkov, who worked with Wily on both “Hawaii Five-0” and “Magnum P.I.,” said on Instagram that he was “devastated” and “heartbroken” by Wily’s death. 

“You charmed me into making you a regular… on the show… and in my life,” Lenkov wrote in a second post, alongside a slideshow of images of himself and Wily. “You were family. And I will miss you every day, brother.” 

Wily was born in Honolulu, Hawaii. Before entering the film and television industry, he had a career as a sumo wrestler and mixed martial artist. 

Wily had a recurring role on “Hawaii Five-0,” playing the character of Kamekona Tupuola for 171 episodes. He also reprised the role in “MacGyver” and “Magnum P.I.” He also played a role in the film “Forgetting Sarah Marshall” and appeared during the 20th season of “The Amazing Race.”  

Wily is survived by his wife, Halona, and their two children, KITV reported. 

Popular Stories

1

Man Charged In Drunk Driving Death of Hampton Township School Worker
2

Shooting in Bay City Leaves One Dead
3

Police Investigate Saginaw's 10th Homicide of 2024
4

Suspects Sought In Carrollton Township Armed Robbery
5

Vassar Officer Receives Minor Injuries In Crash While Responding to Another Crash