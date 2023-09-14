Hausbeck Pickles and Peppers Celebrates 100 Years

Hausbeck Pickles and Peppers is located at 1626 Hess Ave but is enjoyed across the country by millions. Hausbeck’s original location was 3444 East St in Saginaw where Charles E. and Rose Hausbeck opened in 1923. By 1980 the company partnered with Burger King and in 2019 the family- owned company had a $6 million expansion and has seen tremendous growth over the years. Saginaw-based pickle company processes about 40 million pounds of cucumbers and 32 million pounds of banana peppers and jalapenos annually.

Tim and Joe Hausbeck currently operate the business and are the grandsons of the founders. Hausbeck Pickles and Peppers employs over 100 people and takes strides to support local small businesses by partnering with grocery stores like Jack’s Fruit & Meat Market.

To celebrate the 100 year milestone anniversary Hausbeck invites the community to Garber Courts on October 13th from 5-8pm for free music entertainment by Stone Street Revival, food by From Scratch, pickleball lessons and of course Hausbeck pickles! Garber Courts is located at 1760 Fordney in Saginaw.