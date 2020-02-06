“Hateful Things” Exhibit On Display At Saginaw Valley State University
One of the displays that are part of the "Hateful Things" exhibit in the Marshall Fredericks Sculpture Museum at Saginaw Valley State University. Photo by WSGW's John Hall for Alpha Media.
Racist memorabilia used to demean African-Americans is now teaching tolerance.
The “Hateful Things” display in the Marshall Fredericks Sculpture Museum at Saginaw Valley State University features nearly 40 items borrowed from the extensive collection in the Jim Crow Museum at Ferris State University in Big Rapids.
Fredericks Museum Director Megan McAdow says many were created in the mid to late 19th century. She added they’re a powerful reminder to be aware of similar things that may be pushed in some venues even today.
“Hateful Things” will be available in the Fredericks Museum through the end of February in conjunction with Black History Month. Admission is free.