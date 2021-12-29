Harry Reid, lion of Senate Democrats, has died at age 82

Harry Reid, the son of a Nevada miner who rose to become one of the most powerful Democrats in Senate history, has died, his family said Tuesday. He was 82.

Reid’s family said in a statement that he died Tuesday afternoon after a “four-year battle with pancreatic cancer.”

“We are so proud of the legacy he leaves behind both on the national stage and his beloved Nevada,” his wife, Landra Reid, said in a statement. “Harry was deeply touched to see his decades of service to Nevada honored in recent weeks with the renaming of Las Vegas’ airport in his honor.”

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer tweeted that Reid was one of the “most amazing individuals I’ve ever met.”

“He never forgot where he came from and used those boxing instincts to fearlessly fight those who were hurting the poor & the middle class,” Schumer tweeted. “He’s gone but will walk by the sides of many of us in the Senate every day.”

In this Dec. 8, 2016 file photo then Sen. Harry Reid, D-Nev., speaks during a ceremony on Capitol Hill in Washington. Evan Vucci / AP

This is a breaking story. It will be updated.