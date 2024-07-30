Harris to campaign with VP pick in battleground states next week

▶ Watch Video: Here’s who’s still on the list of Kamala Harris’ possible VP picks

Vice President Kamala Harris, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, and her running mate will campaign together in battleground states next week, sources familiar with the plans told CBS News.

Harris has yet to announce her vice presidential pick. She is expected to make a selection by Aug. 7, in order to meet an Ohio deadline requiring nominees to be certified by 90 days before Election Day to obtain ballot access.

About a dozen individuals being vetted for the role, CBS News previously reported. Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona, Gov. Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania, Gov. Tim Walz of Minnesota, Gov. Andy Beshear of Kentucky and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg are among the other names being considered.

This is a developing story and will be updated.