Harris reports Beyoncé tickets as White House releases financial disclosures

The White House released the 2023 financial disclosures for both President Biden and Vice President Harris — including tickets to a Beyoncé concert that were given to the vice president from the pop star herself.

Harris received tickets valued at $1,656 to a Beyoncé concert from the “Single Ladies” singer, according to her financial disclosure. Harris and her husband, second gentleman Doug Emhoff, attended the pop star’s Renaissance World Tour in Maryland in August, although her financial report doesn’t list the dates for the gifted concert tickets.

“Thanks for a great date night, @Beyoncé!” the vice president posted on Instagram at the time.

Harris, a graduate of Howard University and avid supporter of the school, also received tickets from ESPN valued at $1,890 to the Celebration Bowl football game last December, where Florida A&M University defeated Howard, 30-26 . Harris cheered on her team in Atlanta from a suite.

The Ethics in Government Act of 1978 requires senior federal officials — including the president and vice president — to publicly disclose their personal financial interests, including gifts.

There’s little new in President Biden and first lady Jill Biden’s financial report, which lists no reportable gifts. The president receives a $400,000 salary per year and a $50,000 expense allowance, under federal law. The first lady also earns an unspecified salary from her job at Northern Virginia Community College, where she teaches English.

The Bidens participate in multiple retirement plans, and hold a variety of investments. They took out a $250,000 line of credit against their home in Rehoboth, Delaware, in 2022, which was documented in last year’s financial disclosure report.

The net worth of a president or vice president is difficult to assess, since assets are listed in ranges, not in specific dollar amounts.

In 2021, Forbes estimated the vice president’s net worth was about $7 million, partly thanks to second gentleman Doug Emhoff’s earnings as a lawyer. Forbes estimated Mr. Biden was worth about $8 million in 2021. He earned much of his wealth in the four years between his time as vice president and president, largely through speaking engagements and a book deal.

Emhoff has continued to earn an unspecified salary at Georgetown University, where he is a distinguished fellow at Georgetown Law School’s Institute for Technology and Law Policy.

The second gentleman made a number of investment transactions in 2023, both purchasing and selling holdings.

Harris has more than $1 million outstanding on her home mortgage, according to her financial report.