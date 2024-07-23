Harris in first remarks since Biden dropped out says she’s “deeply grateful” to him

▶ Watch Video: Watch: VP Kamala Harris makes first remarks since Biden’s exit from 2024 race

In Vice President Kamala Harris‘ first remarks since President Biden dropped out of the 2024 race and endorsed her for the Democratic nomination, she said she is “deeply, deeply grateful” to Mr. Biden for his “service to our nation.”

“I am a firsthand witness that every day, our president Joe Biden fights for the people, and we are deeply, deeply grateful for his service to our nation,” she said.

Harris said Mr. Biden wanted to be at Monday’s event. Mr. Biden is currently in Rehoboth, Delaware, while he recovers from COVID-19.

“He is feeling much better and recovering fast, and he looks forward to getting back on the road,” Harris said.

Harris called out Mr. Biden’s legacy, saying it is “unmatched in modern history.” She also referenced to their long relationship, saying she first got to know him through his son, Beau, who served as Delaware Attorney General when she was California Attorney General. Beau Biden died in 2015.

Mr. Biden made the shocking announcement on Sunday that he would be dropping out of the 2024 presidential race, and then endorsed Harris for the Democratic nomination. Mr. Biden cannot appoint a successor, who will be chosen by delegates at the DNC in August.

Many key Democrats have lined up behind Harris, although notably former President Barack Obama has not backed her and neither have the powerful congressional Democratic leaders — House Speaker Hakeem Jeffries, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi.