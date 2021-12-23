Harris exposed to COVID-19, vice president's office says

▶ Watch Video: Biden addresses at-home COVID test availability in new interview as Omicron surge continues

Washington — Vice President Kamala Harris was exposed to COVID-19 by a member of her staff who spent Tuesday with the vice president and tested positive for the virus the following day, Harris’s office disclosed.

As a result of the close contact with the staff member, Harris received a PCR test on Wednesday and tested negative for COVID-19, Symone Sanders, the vice president’s chief spokesperson, said in a statement. An antigen test taken by the vice president Wednesday as part of regular testing protocols was also negative. Harris will be tested again Friday and Monday in keeping with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Sanders said.

The vice president is expected to continue with her normal schedule and left Washington, D.C., for Los Angeles on Wednesday evening, where she and second gentleman Doug Emhoff will stay through New Years.

The vice president’s aide tested negative for COVID-19 Tuesday, Monday and throughout last week, and was with Harris throughout the day Tuesday. The staff member received a positive COVID-19 test Wednesday morning, but did not experience symptoms. The aide is fully vaccinated and has received a booster shot, according to the vice president’s office.

Both the president and vice president have now been exposed to COVID-19 after members of their staff tested positive for the virus after coming into contact with them. The White House said earlier this week that President Biden was in proximity aboard Air Force One on Friday to an aide who tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday morning.

The president took two PCR tests, one Monday and a second Wednesday, and both were negative, according to the White House.