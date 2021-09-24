Harris' appearance on “The View” delayed by co-hosts' positive COVID-19 tests

Vice President Kamala Harris’ appearance on ABC’s “The View” Friday morning was delayed when two of the show’s co-hosts tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before the interview.

“The View’s” Joy Behar told viewers Friday that her co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro, both fully vaccinated against COVID-19, contracted “breakthrough” infections. The two women left the stage in the middle of the show, and Harris did the interview remotely from a different room in the studio’s building.

In the confusion, Behar said the Secret Service was doing things to make the vice president “feel safe.” At the beginning of the interview, Behar told Harris they did “everything we could” to make sure the vice president was safe “because we value you so much.”

“Listen, Sunny and Ana are strong women and I know they’re fine, but it really also does speak to the fact that they’re vaccinated and vaccines really make all the difference, because otherwise, we would be concerned about hospitalization and worse,” Harris said, speaking with an earbud in one ear.

The vice president’s deputy press secretary, Sabrina Singh, said, the vice president “did not have contact with the hosts before the show” and her schedule “will continue as planned.”

On the show, Harris weighed in on photos that showed border agents on horseback aggressively dispersing Haitian migrants at the border. She said the images recalled “some of the worst moments of our history, where that kind of behavior has been used against the Indigenous people of our country, has been used against African Americans during times of slavery. So I’m glad to know that Ali Mayorkas, the secretary of the department of homeland security, is taking it very seriously.” Like President Biden, she called for “consequences and accountability.”

She also said the U.S. needs to do more to aid Haitians returning to the island and help the country recover from natural disasters and an unstable government.

Bo Erickson contributed to this report.