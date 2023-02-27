WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Harbor Beach man found dead

By Michael Percha
February 27, 2023 10:22AM EST
source: Michigan State Police

Police in Huron County are investigating the death of a Harbor Beach man.

The body of 57-year-old Daniel Copeland was discovered in the woods near Lake Shore and Lincoln roads around 10:30 A.M, reportedly under several inches of snow. Copeland was reported missing February 16. Police say foul play is not suspected, though the investigation continues. An autopsy is pending.

Anyone with information can call the Michigan State Police Caro Post at (989) 673-1550.

