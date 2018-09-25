Happy National Lobster Day!

We had an abbreviated show today, but we had enough time to declare our love for lobster on this National Lobster Day! In celebration of the lobster, we shared this simple recipe from our files for lobster bisque:

LOBSTER BISQUE:

1/2 cup butter 2 cups half & half

3/4 cup flour 6 Tbsp. sherry

5 1/2 cups water 6 oz. canned lobster (or fresh, cooked)

3 Tbsp. lobster base* dash of cayenne pepper

*(find it near the soups in store, we hear Kroger has this and the cream of shrimp soup in the recipe below)

Melt butter in a medium pan. Stir in flour. Cook one minute, then add water and whisk until smooth. Add the lobster base and pepper, then heat to boiling. Add the half & half and lobster. Heat through and serve.

Another recipe we’ve had a lot of requests for lately has been “Dolly’s Eastern Shore Crabbie Shrimp Soup.” It includes lobster, so today’s a great day to share it! This was Dolly Votruba’s recipe and was entered in one of our early soup competitions. Dolly was a fabulous cook, faithful listener, one of the founders of the “Love to Cook” club, a frequent cook-off contestant, and a sweet, wonderful lady who passed away not long ago. We miss her very much and are so happy we still have many of her delicious recipes to share:

DOLLY’S EASTERN SHORE CRABBIE SHRIMP SOUP:

4 Tbsp. butter 1 cup heavy cream

4 Tbsp. flour 2 cups half & half

1/2 tsp. dry mustard 1 lb. crabmeat

1/4 tsp. onion powder 1/4 cup sherry

1/8 tsp. garlic powder 8 oz. clam juice or chicken broth

1/2 tsp. white pepper 1 Tbsp. chopped parsley

1 Tbsp. lobster or seafood base* 1 lb shrimp, cooked, peeled, deveined and coarsely chopped

1 can cream of shrimp soup*

In a medium saucepan, melt the butter. Whisk in the flour, mustard, onion and garlic powder, pepper and lobster base. Cook 4-5 minutes on medium. Add the soup, cream, half & half and simmer 10-15 minutes. Add the crab, shrimp and sherry. Thin with the clam juice or broth to taste. Add the parsley and simmer until hot. Do not boil.

Tune in to Listen to the Mrs. every weekday, after WSGW’s 10:00 a.m. newscast, until 11:30 a.m.! Listen to us online, on our mobile app, and of course, on the radio at 790 AM!