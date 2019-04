Members of the Handy Middle School Unified Basketball team receiving their proclamation during the Bay City Commission meeting

General and special education students paired together at Bay City’s Handy Middle School have achieved impressive results winning their second state championship in three years as part of a unified basketball team.

Bay City school district Superintendent Stephen Bigelow says all the students have learned greater respect for each other. Bigelow spoke after the team including its adult volunteers, coaches and teachers were honored with a proclamation during the Bay City Commission meeting Monday.