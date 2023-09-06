Handley Elementary Returns to School in New Building

Students at Saginaw’s Handley Elementary started classes at their brand-new building on Tuesday. Construction issues caused administrators to push back the start of the school year as the new facility still needed some finishing touches.

The new building, located at 1300 Passolt Street, features new classroom configurations and facilities for music and other programs. The school district says the plan is for Handley to work alongside Saginaw Arts and Sciences Academy to teach gifted students from kindergarten through 12th grade.

After the original Handley Elementary building was torn down in 2006, the school has operated out of two other former middle schools in Saginaw. The new facility was part of a $100 million school bond approved by voters in Saginaw County back in 2020, which included the construction of a new high school near downtown Saginaw.