Hampton Township Seeks Public Input on Future Direction
Bay County’s Hampton Township is looking for public input in a Community Survey as it plans the township’s future.
The township is currently in the process of developing an Economic Development and Resiliency Plan to act as a road map for the township’s future economic planning efforts. With Consumers Energy closing its remaining Karn coal plant in 2023 and the final closure of the plant within the next decade, the township will have to deal with changes like job losses and less tax revenue.
The plan will point to a future guided by statistics and numbers, based on data and trends, which is a solid base for the planning work. However, area leaders need the public’s input also to help shape and guide the plan as they look to the future.
The survey can be found by following this link. It ends May 25.