      Weather Alert

Hacker fills Disneyland Instagram with slur-filled posts

CBS News
Jul 7, 2022 @ 9:12am

The Disneyland Resort Instagram account was briefly hacked early Thursday morning by a self-proclaimed “super hacker.” The hacker, who says his name is David Do, created multiple posts on the official account filled with racist and homophobic slurs. 

The Disneyland Resort Instagram page was briefly hacked on Thursday morning with several posts filled with slurs. 

“I am a super hacker that is here to bring revenge upon Disney land,” he wrote alongside a photo of what appears to be himself, saying that he is sick of employees mocking him. “…Who’s the tough guy now Jerome?” 

Along with repeatedly using the N-word in his posts, the hacker repeatedly said he “invented covid.” 

The hacker also posted on the account’s Instagram story. 

Disneyland has 8.4 million followers on Instagram and its page is otherwise filled with photos of families, children and activities at the California resort. 

The account was temporarily taken down shortly after the incident and reemerged without any of the hacked posts. 

Disneyland’s other social media pages seem to be unaffected and the company has not yet made a statement about the incident. CBS News has reached out for comment. 

Popular Posts
Fatal Industrial Accident in Huron County Under Investigation
Riverfront Saginaw Is A Happening Place!
Fugitive Peter Chadwick went from millionaire to bussing tables while on the run
Toddler Dies Days After Falling into Pool
Legislative Task Force Chairs Unveil Reforms to Improve School Security
Sports News
Connect With Us Listen To Us On