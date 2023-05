Saginaw-Shiawassee Habitat for Humanity is raising walls on its 200th new build in Saginaw.

SSHFH is partnered with the City of Saginaw, Isabella Bank, and Spence Brothers to build affordable and energy efficient homes in Saginaw. The land for their 200th home was donated by the Saginaw County Land Bank Authority. On May 19 at 7:30 AM, they will be raising the walls for the house at 1611 N Charles in Saginaw.