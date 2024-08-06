Gymnast Suni Lee says “I gave it my all” at 2024 Paris Olympics

▶ Watch Video: Simone Biles, Suni Lee claim gold, bronze in women’s all-around event at Paris Olympics

Two-time Olympian Suni Lee is proud of her performance at the Paris Olympics, saying “I gave it my all, and that’s all that matters. The 21-year-old Team USA gymnast won bronze in the uneven bars final on Sunday — her third medal of the 2024 Paris Games. On Monday, she fell during the balance beam final.

“I didn’t even think that I would make it this far,” Lee told CBS News on Monday. “So I’m trying to give myself a little bit of grace and be like, OK, we didn’t even think that we would be at the Olympics. So making it to the final was just kind of a bonus.”

In 2023, Lee was diagnosed with two kidney diseases that put her training schedule on hold and her Olympic dreams into question. But the Minnesota native launched a comeback of Olympic proportions.

“I’m so proud of myself, because I never would have thought that I got to this point in my life right now,” she said.

As for what the future of U.S. gymnastics looks like, Lee is feeling pretty good about that, too.

She said that watching Simone Biles “has definitely shown that nothing is impossible.”

“I feel like it’s just going to keep evolving and being absolutely amazing,” she said.

Biles, a 27-year-old 11-time Olympic medalist, returned to the Olympic stage this year after the “twisties” — where gymnasts lose their place in the air — pushed her to drop out of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Last week, Biles became the first American gymnast to win the Olympic individual all-around competition twice.