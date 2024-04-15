Gymnast Morgan Price talks what’s next after her historic win

▶ Watch Video: Morgan Price talks historic gymnastics win

Morgan Price, a standout gymnast from Fisk University, has become the first athlete from a historically Black college or university to win a national collegiate gymnastics championship. Appearing on “CBS Mornings” Monday, Price said she was proud of herself when she stuck the landing that clinched her an all-around score of 39.225 – and helped her win the title.

She said her journey to Fisk was fueled by a deep-seated desire to honor her heritage. Originally committed to the University of Arkansas with a full scholarship, Price chose instead to be part of Fisk and inspire future generations.

“I just feel like it’s an honor and kind of just living out my legacy, and being able to show my talents and do it at an HBCU is just so honoring to me,” she said. “I made the decision to switch just to inspire the younger generation so that younger African American girls can see that HBCU gymnastics is a thing and that we can compete with the best of the best.”

Her decision was influenced by Corrinne Tarver, Fisk’s coach, who was the first Black gymnast to win the NCAA all-around title, an achievement that inspired Price to pursue her own goals at the school.

“I feel like having her as a kid as a head coach is very just honoring also just to have an African American coach because I’ve never had an African American Coach ever and I’ve done the sport since I was 2 years old,” she said.

Growing up, Price often felt isolated as one of the few Black gymnasts on her team, a challenge she overcame with the support of her family and, now, her teammates.

“Now it’s like I have a team full of African American and Latina girls. I can always call on someone,” she said. “They have taught me a lot as well just from my culture. So, I’m forever thankful to be able to be on a team full of African Americans.”

As for what’s next, Price said she is focused on the off-season but remains committed to her sport and to Fisk.

“Gymnastics you really don’t stop training ever. I’m just getting ready, working hard for next season and hopefully to win another title,” she said. “My ultimate goal is to get another title and to also be an HBCU gymnastic coach.”