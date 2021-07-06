Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton get married

▶ Watch Video: Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani tie the knot in Oklahoma

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton tied the knot over the weekend. The couple exchanged vows at Shelton’s Oklahoma ranch, according to “CBS This Morning” co-host Gayle King.

Stefani on Monday shared photos of the ceremony on Instagram. “July 3rd 2021 dreams do come true !!!,” the singer wrote.

The pair, who got engaged in 2020 but had to put off their wedding a few times due to the pandemic, applied for a marriage license in Oklahoma last week.

The couple met in 2015, when they were each newly divorced and coaches on “The Voice.” Shelton told King in 2020 that although they seemed like opposites, “those are just little details.”

“And what matters to me is just the human being that she is on the inside and Gwen has a way of looking at life in a way that I have never experienced in anybody — her point of view. She always says she doesn’t understand what I mean, but she has a way of looking at a person’s situation from every angle and she’s the most understanding, kind-hearted person I’ve ever met,” Shelton said. “I learn something from her everyday.”

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani embrace after performing “Go Ahead And Break My Heart” at the 2016 Billboard Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., May 22, 2016. Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

Stefani told CBS “Sunday Morning” in 2016 that she bonded with Shelton while they two were both going through divorces. Stefani split from her husband, Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale, with whom she shares three children, that year while Shelton and country singer Miranda Lambert divorced a year earlier.

“In all of this craziness that happened, like unexpected horrible-ness, I found a friend that was going through literally the exact same thing as me,” Stefani told Lee Cowan. “And that is a miracle, you know? And it just saved me so much, and I feel so grateful for that.”

Stefani and Shelton sat two chairs apart on “The Voice.” She said that in the recording studio, her collaborators had noticed a change in mood — and the rest is history. She wrote the song “Make Me Like You” in 2016 about their burgeoning relationship.

Since then, Stefani and Shelton have recorded and performed songs together, including Shelton’s Grammy-nominated “Nobody But You.”