Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are engaged

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton, who have been together since 2015 after meeting on “The Voice,” are engaged. Stefani announced their engagement Tuesday on Instagram with a photo of the pair kissing her as she shows off her ring.

Stefani, a pop star, and Shelton, a country music singer, may seem like an odd coupling at first. But the two singers have worked well together — both as a couple and professionally. Stefani and Shelton were coaches on “The Voice” together for five seasons, including the current season, which started airing last week.

They have also recorded and performed music together, including Shelton’s 2020 single “Nobody But You.”

When Stefani, 51 and Shelton, 44, met, they had both recently gotten divorced. In a 2016 interview with Lee Cowan for “CBS Sunday Morning,” Stefani opened up about her divorce. “Everything for me kind of fell apart last February, right after the Grammys, the day after the Grammys,” she said.

“I woke up that morning and it was like my life changed forever,” she continued. Her marriage to Gavin Rossdale, the lead singer of the band Bush, was ending after 13 years. They have three children together.

“At that time everything was like I had no skin, it was so raw,” Stefani told Cowan. “Nobody knew what was happening, and I had this big secret.”

Stefani became a coach on “The Voice” and sat two chairs away from Shelton who had also gone through a public divorce with fellow country star Miranda Lambert.

“In all of this craziness that happened, like unexpected horrible-ness, I found a friend that was going through literally the exact same thing as me,” Stefani said. “And that is a miracle, you know? And it just saved me so much, and I feel so grateful for that.”

She soon wrote a single, “Make Me Like You,” about Shelton – and the rest is history.

Ahead of the 2020 Grammys, the couple sat down with “CBS This Morning” co-host Gayle King, for a lightning round of questions. During the session, they were asked where they see themselves in the next decade. “I have a lot of kids, so I see myself, like, at a lot of football games,” Stefani said.

“Yeah, I really in the next 10 years, I see myself in this exact same scenario,” Shelton echoed.