Guy Reffitt yelled about “taking the Capitol,” January 6 prosecutors say

▶ Watch Video: Texas man accused of carrying gun on Capitol grounds is first defendant in January 6 criminal trial

In opening statements in the trial of Texas Three-Percenter member Guy Reffitt, who is accused of bringing a gun to the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, prosecutors said Reffitt spoke of pulling lawmakers out of Congress by the hair, “dragging them out kicking and f****** screaming.”

His trial began Wednesday with an extensive account by the government of Reffitt’s alleged actions that day. His defense attorneys spoke for under three minutes.

Reffitt, of Wylie, Texas, is accused of transporting a rifle and a semi-automatic handgun to Washington, D.C., and then carrying the handgun onto the U.S. Capitol grounds, where he allegedly participated in the January 6 riot and threatened law enforcement officers. He’s one of only a handful of defendants accused of carrying a firearm on Capitol grounds.

Reffitt is also charged with obstruction of justice, illegally entering the Capitol complex, and obstructing Congress’ counting of the 2020 Electoral College votes — a process that ultimately affirmed Joe Biden’s victory over Donald Trump in the presidential election. And after the Capitol attack, investigators say Reffitt then traveled back to Texas, where his wife and children live, and talked about his membership in the mob that overran the Capitol. He pleaded not guilty to all charges and is the first January 6 defendant to stand trial.

First day of Guy Reffitt trial. William Hennessey

In his opening statement, prosecutor Jeffrey Nestler laid out the government’s case, walking jurors through Reffitt’s alleged actions that day.

After making his way to the Capitol on January 6, Nestler said the defendant yelled, “We’re taking the Capitol before today is over. Ripping them out by their hair…dragging them out kicking and f****** screaming. I just want to see Pelosi’s head hitting every f***** stair on the way out. And Mitch McConnell too.”

“I’m packing heat and I’m going to get more heat,” Reffitt allegedly said, according to Nestler, explaining he was not deterred by the pepper balls fired at the rioters. After making his way up the steps of the Capitol, he is accused of showing the mob the way into the building. Reffitt did not enter the building.

“He planned to light the match that would start the fire. He wanted to stop Congress from doing its job,” Nestler added.

The government will show jurors a Zoom recording of a Texas Three Percenter meeting following the riot during which they say Reffitt said, “I had my .40 on my side. They’re lucky we didn’t shoot them.”

Prosecutors said they would call a member of the militia group who traveled with Reffitt to the Capitol and Reffitt’s children, who he allegedly threatened if they turned him in. They said they would show the jury recordings of these interactions, too.

Defense attorney William Welch spoke for no more than 3 minutes, telling the jury, “Guy does brag. He exaggerates and he rants. He uses a lot of hyperbole…The evidence will show that this case has been a rush to judgment…based on bragging and a lot of hype.”

Reffitt himself was present in the courtroom, according to a press pool representative in the room, wearing a dark sport coat, blue shirt with white undershirt and blue jeans. He showed little reaction during both open statements, as did his wife, Nicole, who was also present.

Prosecutor said they expect to show the jury multiple pictures, videos, and audio recordings depicting Reffitt’s alleged involvement in the riot. Approximately a dozen witnesses are set to testify. Neslter even promised the jury a “civics lesson” of sorts, explaining the government will describe the actual constitutional provisions behind the Electoral College count that the rioters sought to interrupt.

If convicted, Reffitt faces a maximum of 60 years in jail.