Guns and Drugs Seized in Flint Police Raid

By jonathan.dent
November 1, 2023 4:00AM EDT
A 37-year-old Flint man was arrested Sunday night after police allegedly discovered illegal firearms and drugs in his home.

Michigan State Police say around 11:00 p.m. troopers and officers with the Flint Police Department executed a search warrant at the man’s home on Hobson Avenue. According to police, 10 firearms were discovered, some of which were stolen, and large amounts of suspected crack-cocaine were seized. Officials say the man is a convicted felon, and illegally possessed the guns.

The suspect was taken to the Genesee County Jail and is awaiting arraignment on felony charges..

