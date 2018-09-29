Gunman Shoots At Saginaw Police, Commits Suicide After Standoff

State Police are investigating the apparent suicide of a barricaded gunman on Saginaw’s west side. Investigators said the incident early Saturday morning when Saginaw Police stopped a car at Lyon and South Granger.

Officers said a 38-year-old Bay City man, a passenger in the vehicle, fled the scene and entered a nearby house in the 500 block of South Webster. During a brief foot chase the man fired a gun at Saginaw officers who returned fire. Police Chief Robert Ruth said one was injured in the gunfire. Several people in the house fled when the unidentified man entered the house.

Saginaw’s emergency services team attempted to make contact with the man for several hours using a phone thrown into the house and a robot to see where the man was inside the house. Negotiators called several phone numbers supplied by the man’s relatives but he did not respond.

Shortly before 10:00 Saturday morning, police entered the home and the man committed suicide. An autopsy will be performed next week.

Authorities will release more information after the investigation is finished.