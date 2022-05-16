      Weather Alert

Gunfire in multiple locations wounds 7 in Winston-Salem, N.C.

CBS News
May 16, 2022 @ 4:11am

Seven people were wounded when shots were fired in multiple locations Sunday night in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, police said.

Authorities first responded around 7:50 p.m. to a scene near a park and found more than 50 empty shell casings, according to CBS affiliate WNCN.

Two gunshot victims were then found nearby. Another four victims were then discovered at another spot. And a seventh victim, from that other location, had gone to a local hospital, WNCN reported.

None of the injuries were life-threatening, the Winston-Salem Police Department told CBS News.

Police said the incidents initially appeared to be connected, adding that the investigation is ongoing.

There was no word on a possible suspect, or suspects, or any possible motives.

